Indonesia: Vespa celebrates its history at the We The Fest 2024 festival

23 July 2024_ Vespa participated in the We The Fest (WTF) 2024 music festival, presenting its rich history and the iconic values of the Italian brand to young Indonesians. Through a dedicated booth, visitors were able to explore the history of Vespa, born in 1946 in Pontedera, Italy, and discover the latest innovations such as the Vespa Primavera and Primavera S. Ayu Hapsari, PR & Communications Manager of PT Piaggio Indonesia, underlined the importance of the Vespa in representing the youth lifestyle and its ability to adapt to cultural changes. Vespa's presence at the festival highlights its status as a global icon for young people, with an eye-catching design and exclusive merchandising. The news is reported by swa.co.id. This event demonstrates how the Italian brand continues to influence new generations in Indonesia, combining tradition and modernity.