Indonesia: Vespa community grows with riding events in five cities

31 July 2024_ The Vespa community in Indonesia united in a riding event involving five major cities: Jakarta, Bandung, Samarinda, Surabaya and Makassar. During the event, participants were able to admire the new Vespa Primavera and Sprint models, characterized by fresh colors and innovative designs. Ayu Hapsari, PR and Communications Manager of PT Piaggio Indonesia, expressed pride in the growth of the Vespa community in the country, underlining the importance of events that promote cohesion among enthusiasts. The news was reported by motomobinews.id, highlighting how the passion for Vespa continues to unite people in Indonesia, an iconic brand of Italian origin. The event also included road safety activities and games, making the day even more memorable for participants.