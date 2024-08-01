Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 01 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:03
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Vespa community grows with riding events in five cities

31 July 2024_ The Vespa community in Indonesia united in a riding event involving five major cities: Jakarta, Bandung, Samarinda, Surabaya and...

Indonesia: Vespa community grows with riding events in five cities
01 agosto 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

31 July 2024_ The Vespa community in Indonesia united in a riding event involving five major cities: Jakarta, Bandung, Samarinda, Surabaya and Makassar. During the event, participants were able to admire the new Vespa Primavera and Sprint models, characterized by fresh colors and innovative designs. Ayu Hapsari, PR and Communications Manager of PT Piaggio Indonesia, expressed pride in the growth of the Vespa community in the country, underlining the importance of events that promote cohesion among enthusiasts. The news was reported by motomobinews.id, highlighting how the passion for Vespa continues to unite people in Indonesia, an iconic brand of Italian origin. The event also included road safety activities and games, making the day even more memorable for participants.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Vespa community five major cities event Indonesia
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"
News to go
Toti, da procura Genova parere positivo a revoca domiciliari
News to go
Vacanze vicino casa, 1 italiano su 3 resta nella propria regione
Libano, preoccupazione per il contingente italiano: oltre 1000 i soldati nella missione Unifil
News to go
Toti, procura di Genova chiede giudizio immediato
News to go
Ucraina, da Usa nuovo pacchetto di aiuti militari per sicurezza e difesa
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza