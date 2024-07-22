Indonesia: Vespa debuts at We The Fest 2024

July 21, 2024_ Vespa made its debut at We The Fest (WTF) 2024, a popular music festival in Indonesia. The Vespa booth, located between the adidas and Clear stands, attracted visitors' attention with a minimalist design and coordinates that recall Pontedera, Italy, the brand's hometown. This participation marks the first time that Vespa takes part in the WTF, offering an immersive experience that tells the story and lifestyle linked to the famous Italian scooter. Founded by Enrico Piaggio in 1946, Vespa has become a global cultural icon, influencing music, fashion and youth movements. Popbela.com reports it. Vespa's initiative at WTF 2024 aims to consolidate its presence in the Indonesian market, while celebrating its Italian roots.