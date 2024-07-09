Indonesia: Vespa Primavera Batik celebrates the union between Indonesian culture and Italian design

8 July 2024_ The Piaggio Group has launched the Vespa Primavera Batik, a new model that combines Indonesian cultural elements and iconic Italian design. This special edition is notable for its use of batik, an ancient Indonesian textile decoration technique recognized by UNESCO. The Vespa Primavera Batik uses the base of the Primavera i-get MY 2024 model and features a 'Batik Green' color with chrome details. Batik, originally from the island of Java, was historically used for noble clothing and is now widespread throughout Indonesia. This was reported by the news site hops.id. This special model represents a symbol of diversity and cultural integration between Indonesia and Italy.