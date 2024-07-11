Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 11 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:35
Indonesia: Vice President Ma'ruf Amin highlights the importance of a peaceful transition

July 10, 2024_ Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin reiterated that a peaceful and inclusive government transition is essential for political...

11 luglio 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
July 10, 2024_ Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin reiterated that a peaceful and inclusive government transition is essential for political stability and the success of government programs. During a speech at the Vice President's Palace in Jakarta, Amin praised the safe and orderly conduct of the 2024 elections. He stressed the importance of uniting all parties to build the nation and ensure a peaceful government transition. Amin also said the government will continue to push forward development programs in infrastructure, education, healthcare and the economy. Investor Daily Indonesia reports it. President Joko Widodo has previously stressed the importance of a smooth transition to maintain national political stability and improve the country's international image.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
