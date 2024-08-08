Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 08 Agosto 2024
13:48
Indonesia: Visit of the Honorary Consulate of Italy in Malang

07 August 2024_ The Universitas Muhammadiyah Malang (UMM) welcomed the visit of the Honorary Consulate of the Italian Republic in Florence,...

Indonesia: Visit of the Honorary Consulate of Italy in Malang
08 agosto 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
07 August 2024_ The Universitas Muhammadiyah Malang (UMM) welcomed the visit of the Honorary Consulate of the Italian Republic in Florence, represented by Mr. Jacopo Cappucio. During the meeting, issues of cultural and academic cooperation between Indonesia and Italy were discussed, highlighting the importance of international ties. The visit underlines Italy's interest in promoting educational and cultural exchanges with Indonesia, a country rich in diversity and opportunities. The news was reported by suryakabar.com. This meeting represents a significant step towards strengthening relations between the two countries, with the aim of fostering greater mutual understanding and future collaborations.

