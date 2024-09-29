Indonesia: VR46 Team Brings Italian Cuisine to Mandalika Grand Prix

Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 29 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:07
29 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 28, 2024_ During the Indonesian Grand Prix, the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team presented a special menu prepared by the Italian chef Michele Quarenghi, originally from Bergamo. Quarenghi used fresh local ingredients, such as Lombok fish, combining them with Italian specialties such as burrata and mozzarella to satisfy the tastes of the riders and staff. The two Italian riders, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi, received personalized dishes based on their culinary preferences, contributing to creating a familiar and welcoming atmosphere. The news was reported by antaranews.com. This event highlights the importance of Italian food culture even in international sports contexts, demonstrating how cuisine can unite different traditions.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
