Venerdì 12 Luglio 2024
Indonesia: Wapres Ma'ruf Amin urges action against tech crimes

July 11, 2024_ Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin stressed the urgency of tackling tech crimes during a meeting with future military and police...

12 luglio 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
July 11, 2024_ Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin stressed the urgency of tackling tech crimes during a meeting with future military and police officers in Jakarta. Amin highlighted how crimes, including online gambling, bank fraud and human trafficking via social media, are rapidly evolving. He reiterated the need for technologically trained and responsive personnel to ensure the safety of the population. The meeting was held at Balai Sudirman, a well-known convention center in South Jakarta. Metrotvnews.com reports it. Amin urged implementing effective measures to prevent the recurrence of such crimes in the future.

