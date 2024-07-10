Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2024
Indonesia: Wayang Potehi on tour in Europe, also stopping in Italy

July 9, 2024_ Wayang Potehi Klenteng Gudo, a cultural tradition of the Chinese community in Indonesia, recently completed a tour in Europe. The...

10 luglio 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
July 9, 2024_ Wayang Potehi Klenteng Gudo, a cultural tradition of the Chinese community in Indonesia, recently completed a tour in Europe. The theater company participated in events in Italy at the invitation of the University of Naples and in France at the invitation of UNESCO. This tour brought the rich tradition of Indonesian puppet theater to European audiences. The initiative strengthened cultural ties between Indonesia and Italy, promoting significant cultural exchange. Bangsaonline.com reports it. Wayang Potehi is a form of puppet theater that has deep roots in Chinese and Indonesian culture, and its presence in Europe has attracted great interest.

