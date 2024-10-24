Indonesia: XL Axiata Expresses Demands for New Minister of Communication and Digital

October 24, 2024_ XL Axiata has made its demands known to Meutya Hafid, Indonesia's newly appointed Minister of Communication and Digital. The company has stressed the need for more favorable regulations, especially regarding frequency costs and the regulation of OTT platforms. It has also called for an acceleration of the 5G frequency allocation process and fairer handling of RT/RW Net market issues. The news was reported by detik.com. XL Axiata, one of Indonesia's leading telecom operators, hopes that the new minister will contribute to a more favorable regulatory environment for the industry.