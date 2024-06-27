Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Indonesia: Young Indonesian entrepreneur represents the country in Milan

27 giugno 2024 | 13.07
June 27, 2024_ Fahmi Adimara, a young content creator and entrepreneur from Jawa Timur, has been selected as one of 7 global realme fans to participate in the realme Global Launch Event in Milan, Italy. Fahmi will use this platform to promote the lifestyle of Indonesian content creators and Jawa Timur's coffee culture internationally. Known for his commitment to local communities and his passion for the creative economy, Fahmi hopes to inspire other young Indonesians to pursue their dreams. The event will not only launch new realme products, but will also be an opportunity to showcase the creativity and innovation of Indonesian youth. Harianpancasila.com reports it. Fahmi will have the opportunity to try the new realme GT6 smartphone and meet other fans and executives of the brand.

