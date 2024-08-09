Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 09 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:33
Indonesia: Youth Called to Fight Stunting Problem

August 08, 2024_ In Indonesia, the issue of stunting, or stunted growth in children due to chronic malnutrition, was the focus of the GenbestTalk...

09 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 08, 2024_ In Indonesia, the issue of stunting, or stunted growth in children due to chronic malnutrition, was the focus of the GenbestTalk event held in Palu, Central Sulawesi. The Ministry of Communication and Information called on young people to become protagonists in the prevention of this issue, emphasizing their crucial role as future parents. Experts highlighted the importance of a balanced diet and healthy eating habits to ensure proper growth. The source of this information is cnnindonesia.com. The meeting also included workshops for the creation of educational content, aimed at further raising awareness of the issue of stunting in Indonesia.

Tag
In Indonesia stunted growth ampliamento growth
