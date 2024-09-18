Cerca nel sito
 
Iran: Pezeshkian vows to abolish morality police, ease online restrictions

September 17, 2024_ Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said his administration will work to abolish morality police and ease restrictions on the...

Iran: Pezeshkian vows to abolish morality police, ease online restrictions
18 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 17, 2024_ Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said his administration will work to abolish morality police and ease restrictions on the internet, especially social media. The remarks came on the second anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini, whose death in custody sparked protests across the country. Pezeshkian, who took office after the death of former President Ebrahim Raisi, vowed not to tolerate further harassment of women, dunyanews.tv reported. The president also addressed strained relations with the United States and European sanctions, stressing the need to respect Iranian rights.

