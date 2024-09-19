Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 19 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
Japan: 1 Billion Yen Donation to Kishida's Party Before Election

September 19, 2024_ The Japanese Liberal Democratic Party, led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, received a donation of 1 billion yen (about 7.5...

19 settembre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
September 19, 2024_ The Japanese Liberal Democratic Party, led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, received a donation of 1 billion yen (about 7.5 million euros) shortly before the 2021 House of Representatives elections. The donation was recorded in the party's financial reports, but the identity of the donor remains unknown. This event raises questions about the transparency of political finances in Japan and the potential impact of such donations on elections. The news was reported by 毎日新聞, highlighting the need for greater clarity in political financing practices. The Liberal Democratic Party is Japan's largest political party, often at the center of debates regarding corruption and transparency.

