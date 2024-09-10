Japan: 15 Nagasaki Bombing Survivors Recognized as Atomic Bomb Victims

September 9, 2024_ The Nagasaki court has recognized 15 of the 44 plaintiffs who survived the atomic bombing as official victims. This decision marks a change from previous rulings in which the plaintiffs lost their cases. The Japanese government, under the direction of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, is considering support measures for the survivors, including the possibility of an appeal. Judge Shinsuke Matsunaga confirmed that in some areas affected by the 'black rain' after the bombing, the plaintiffs are entitled to recognition. The source of this news is 毎日新聞. The ruling represents a significant step for the rights of the survivors, who have been fighting for recognition since 2007.