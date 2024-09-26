Japan: 19 New Anime Series Announced for Fall 2024 Season

25 September 2024_ BS Nippon Television has unveiled a rich schedule of 19 new anime series and live-action works for the autumn season of 2024. Among the upcoming titles, awaited works such as "最凶の支援職【話術士】である stand out俺は世界最強クランを従える” and “転生貴族、鑑定スキルで成り上がる 第2期”. Anime fans can expect a variety of genres and stories, with broadcasts scheduled to begin on October 1, 2024. The news was reported by asahi.com, underlining the importance of this initiative for the Japanese animation landscape. The Anime are a fundamental part of Japanese pop culture, attracting fans both domestically and internationally.