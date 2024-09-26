Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 26 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: 19 New Anime Series Announced for Fall 2024 Season

25 September 2024_ BS Nippon Television has unveiled a rich schedule of 19 new anime series and live-action works for the autumn season of 2024....

Japan: 19 New Anime Series Announced for Fall 2024 Season
26 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

25 September 2024_ BS Nippon Television has unveiled a rich schedule of 19 new anime series and live-action works for the autumn season of 2024. Among the upcoming titles, awaited works such as "最凶の支援職【話術士】である stand out俺は世界最強クランを従える” and “転生貴族、鑑定スキルで成り上がる 第2期”. Anime fans can expect a variety of genres and stories, with broadcasts scheduled to begin on October 1, 2024. The news was reported by asahi.com, underlining the importance of this initiative for the Japanese animation landscape. The Anime are a fundamental part of Japanese pop culture, attracting fans both domestically and internationally.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
anime fans can expect season schedule stagione
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza