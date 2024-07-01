Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 01 Luglio 2024
Japan: 70 years of Self-Defense Forces between celebrations and concerns

1 July 2024_ The Japan Self-Defense Forces (Jieitai) are celebrating their 70th anniversary since their founding in 1954. During the celebrations,...

Japan: 70 years of Self-Defense Forces between celebrations and concerns
01 luglio 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
1 July 2024_ The Japan Self-Defense Forces (Jieitai) are celebrating their 70th anniversary since their founding in 1954. During the celebrations, concerns emerged about the possible erosion of the principle of 'defense-only defense' that has guided the policy of security of the country. Some experts fear that recent developments could lead to a change in Japan's defensive posture, increasing the risk of involvement in international conflicts. The Japanese authorities, however, reiterate their commitment to maintaining a peaceful and non-aggressive defense policy. The newspaper 毎日新聞 reports it. The celebrations include commemorative events and discussions on the future of the Self-Defense Forces in the context of regional security.

