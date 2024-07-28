Japan: A large mural dedicated to judo champion Hifumi Abe unveiled

27 July 2024_ An impressive work of art portraying Hifumi Abe, Japanese judo champion in the 66 kg category at the Tokyo Olympics, was inaugurated on 26 July 2024 on the facade and windows of a building of the Shinko Gakuen High School in Kobe , his alma mater. The work celebrates Abe's sporting successes and represents a tribute to his career. The unveiling ceremony attracted the attention of the local community, highlighting the importance of sport in Japanese culture. The news was reported by english.kyodonews.net. Hifumi Abe is a prominent athlete in Japanese judo, known for his extraordinary skills and his contribution to promoting the sport in the country.