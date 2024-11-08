Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 08 Novembre 2024
12:50
November 7, 2024_ Japanese hair accessory brand Acca has unveiled its new "HAPPY HOLIDAYS COLLECTION 2024", an exclusive holiday line that combines...

Japan: Acca launches Christmas collection inspired by Italian art
08 novembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
November 7, 2024_ Japanese hair accessory brand Acca has unveiled its new "HAPPY HOLIDAYS COLLECTION 2024", an exclusive holiday line that combines Japanese artistic design with traditional Italian craftsmanship. The collection includes accessories decorated with crystals, evoking the festive atmosphere of illuminated streets and Christmas trees. The products, available for pre-order from November 6 and on sale from November 27, are made in Italy and make perfect gifts for special occasions. The news was reported by jiji.com, highlighting the Italian influence in the design of these luxury accessories. Acca, founded in 1993 in Tokyo, continues to celebrate the elegance and sophistication of Made in Italy through its creations.

