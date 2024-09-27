Japan: Acca Launches New Italian-Inspired Velvet Accessories Collection

September 27, 2024_ Japanese brand Acca, founded by creative director Hiromi Kusuhara, presents the "AUTUMN CODE" collection, made of high-quality velvet materials, perfect for the autumn season. This collection combines Japanese aesthetics with traditional Italian fusion techniques, offering elegant accessories such as headbands, buns, and hair clips. The products, all made in Italy, are characterized by deep colors and refined designs, ideal for those who want to maintain a touch of elegance during the autumn. The news was reported by atpress.ne.jp. Acca is also offering a 10% promotion for members of its online store until October 1, allowing you to purchase high-fashion accessories at advantageous prices.