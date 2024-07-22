Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 22 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Actor Meguro Ren becomes Fendi ambassador

July 22, 2024_ The popularity of the Japanese drama 'Umi no Hajimari' starring Meguro Ren is growing significantly. Meguro, a member of the Snow Man...

Japan: Actor Meguro Ren becomes Fendi ambassador
22 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 22, 2024_ The popularity of the Japanese drama 'Umi no Hajimari' starring Meguro Ren is growing significantly. Meguro, a member of the Snow Man group, was recently appointed ambassador of the Italian brand Fendi in Japan. His influence led to increased sales of Fendi products, with some items selling out soon after his appointment. This phenomenon, dubbed 'Meguro-mics', is having a significant impact on the economy. Nicovideo.jp reports it. Meguro's appointment as Fendi ambassador highlights the importance of collaboration between Japanese celebrities and Italian brands.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Fendi ambassador highlights Nicovideo.jp reports it out soon after Japanese
Vedi anche
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti
News to go
Vaccini, Onu: nei bimbi sotto i livelli pre-Covid
News to go
Assicurazioni, Fisac Cgil: utili record a 8 miliardi nel 2023
News to go
Laureati e diplomati, i dati Istat sull'occupazione
News to go
Bonus psicologo, a quanto ammonta il contributo in base all'Isee
News to go
Parigi 2024, Papa: "Pace seriamente minacciata, tregua olimpica durante i Giochi"
News to go
Borsellino, Mattarella: "Ora il testimone è nelle mani di ciascuno di noi"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza