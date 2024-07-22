Japan: Actor Meguro Ren becomes Fendi ambassador

July 22, 2024_ The popularity of the Japanese drama 'Umi no Hajimari' starring Meguro Ren is growing significantly. Meguro, a member of the Snow Man group, was recently appointed ambassador of the Italian brand Fendi in Japan. His influence led to increased sales of Fendi products, with some items selling out soon after his appointment. This phenomenon, dubbed 'Meguro-mics', is having a significant impact on the economy. Nicovideo.jp reports it. Meguro's appointment as Fendi ambassador highlights the importance of collaboration between Japanese celebrities and Italian brands.