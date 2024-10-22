Japan: Aeon's Italia Fair kicks off with typical Italian products and fashion

October 21, 2024_ Aeon, a leading Japanese retail group, announces the opening of the "Italia Fair" from October 30 to November 4, 2024, in approximately 1,040 stores across Japan. The event, which celebrates Italian culture and products, will feature a record-breaking assortment of 362 items, including foods directly imported from Italy such as olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and cheese. In addition, fashion products and accessories from luxury Italian brands such as Ferragamo and Gucci will also be available. The news was reported by nicovideo.jp, highlighting the importance of the collaboration between the Italian government and Aeon to promote Italian products in the Japanese market. The "Italia Fair" represents a unique opportunity for Japanese consumers to discover and appreciate the authenticity of Italian gastronomy and style.