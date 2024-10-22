Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 22 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Aeon's Italia Fair kicks off with typical Italian products and fashion

October 21, 2024_ Aeon, a leading Japanese retail group, announces the opening of the "Italia Fair" from October 30 to November 4, 2024, in...

Japan: Aeon's Italia Fair kicks off with typical Italian products and fashion
22 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 21, 2024_ Aeon, a leading Japanese retail group, announces the opening of the "Italia Fair" from October 30 to November 4, 2024, in approximately 1,040 stores across Japan. The event, which celebrates Italian culture and products, will feature a record-breaking assortment of 362 items, including foods directly imported from Italy such as olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and cheese. In addition, fashion products and accessories from luxury Italian brands such as Ferragamo and Gucci will also be available. The news was reported by nicovideo.jp, highlighting the importance of the collaboration between the Italian government and Aeon to promote Italian products in the Japanese market. The "Italia Fair" represents a unique opportunity for Japanese consumers to discover and appreciate the authenticity of Italian gastronomy and style.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
stores across Japan fashion products fashion Giappone
Vedi anche
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza