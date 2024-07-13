Japan: Agreement between Confindustria and Expo 2025 to promote Italian industry

12 July 2024_ A memorandum of understanding was signed in Rome between Confindustria and the General Commissioner of Italy for Expo 2025 in Osaka. The agreement aims to guarantee the maximum participation of the Italian industrial system in the event. The collaboration involves the promotion of Italian technology and know-how, supporting the internationalization of production chains and the attraction of investments. The signing took place at the Confindustria headquarters, with the participation of Barbara Cimmino and Mario Vattani. This is reported by afpbb.com. Expo 2025 in Osaka represents an important opportunity for Italian companies to showcase their excellence in various sectors.