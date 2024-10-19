October 19, 2024_ The Japanese government announced on October 18 that it has reached a substantive agreement with Italy for military cooperation through the Logistics Cooperation and Assistance Agreement (ACSA). Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani confirmed that the armed forces of the two countries will exchange goods and services, thus strengthening strategic ties. This agreement represents a significant step in international cooperation, highlighting the importance of collective security in a complex geopolitical context. The news was reported by minpo.jp. The agreement not only enhances the collaboration between Japan and Italy, but also underscores the commitment of both countries to regional stability and global security.