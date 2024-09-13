Japan: Alberto Fujimori, former president of Peru of Japanese origin, dies

September 11, 2024_ Alberto Fujimori, former president of Peru and the first Japanese-born leader to hold the office, has died at the age of 86. The news was confirmed by his daughter Keiko Fujimori, who announced his death on September 11. Fujimori came to power in 1990 and achieved significant results in the fight against terrorism and the economic restructuring of the country, but he was also convicted of human rights abuses during his time in office. He remains controversial, with supporters praising his achievements and critics denouncing his repressive actions. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. Fujimori, born in Peru to Japanese parents, had a lasting impact on Peruvian politics and the Japanese community in South America.