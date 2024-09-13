Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 13 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:16
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Alberto Fujimori, former president of Peru of Japanese origin, dies

September 11, 2024_ Alberto Fujimori, former president of Peru and the first Japanese-born leader to hold the office, has died at the age of 86. The...

Japan: Alberto Fujimori, former president of Peru of Japanese origin, dies
13 settembre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 11, 2024_ Alberto Fujimori, former president of Peru and the first Japanese-born leader to hold the office, has died at the age of 86. The news was confirmed by his daughter Keiko Fujimori, who announced his death on September 11. Fujimori came to power in 1990 and achieved significant results in the fight against terrorism and the economic restructuring of the country, but he was also convicted of human rights abuses during his time in office. He remains controversial, with supporters praising his achievements and critics denouncing his repressive actions. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. Fujimori, born in Peru to Japanese parents, had a lasting impact on Peruvian politics and the Japanese community in South America.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
istidina his Peru of Japanese first Japanese
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza