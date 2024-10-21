Cerca nel sito
 
Japan: Alfa Romeo celebrates Italianness with the launch of the 'Tributo Italiano' limited series

October 20, 2024_ Alfa Romeo has presented the limited series 'Tributo Italiano' for the Giulia and Stelvio models, inspired by the colors of the...

Japan: Alfa Romeo celebrates Italianness with the launch of the 'Tributo Italiano' limited series
21 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 20, 2024_ Alfa Romeo has presented the limited series 'Tributo Italiano' for the Giulia and Stelvio models, inspired by the colors of the Italian flag. This special edition, available in several color variants, reflects the elegance and philosophy of Italian design, with details that recall the automotive tradition of the Bel Paese. In addition, customers who visit Alfa Romeo dealerships in Japan will receive a free gift of fine extra virgin olive oil from Puglia, a symbol of Italian quality. The news was reported by carcle.jp, highlighting the importance of Italian culture in the Japanese automotive market. The launch event also includes a fair dedicated to the Italian philosophy of Alfa Romeo, which will run until November 4.

