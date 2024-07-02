Japan: ANA and JAL announce measures against employee harassment

July 2, 2024_ Japanese airlines ANA and JAL have jointly announced new measures to combat employee harassment. The initiative aims to clearly define which behaviors are considered unacceptable, such as insults, excessive demands and the use of false names. The decision was made to protect the mental well-being of employees and maintain high quality of service. Other Japanese companies, such as JR East and convenience store chains, are also taking similar measures. The website ntv.co.jp reports it. These actions reflect a growing awareness of the importance of protecting workers from harassment, especially in the age of social media.