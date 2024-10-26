Japan: Aoyama Shōji Launches Tailor-Made Suit Collection Featuring High-Quality Italian Fabrics

October 25, 2024_ Aoyama Shōji, a Japanese company based in Hiroshima, has presented a new line of suits made with custom fabrics supplied by the historic Italian company Vitale Barberis Canonico. This collection, available at the stores 'Suit Square', 'The Suit Company' and 'Universal Language', was launched in October 2024 and is inspired by archive fabrics from the year 2000, adapting them to modern trends. The garments, characterized by an elegant design and high-quality materials, respond to the growing demand for formal wear that combines style and functionality. The news was reported by nicovideo.jp. The collaboration with a prestigious Italian brand such as Canonico underlines Aoyama Shōji's commitment to promoting Italian tailoring excellence in Japan.