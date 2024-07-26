Japan: Asahikawa celebrates Italian design with a documentary on the Salone del Mobile in Milan

25 July 2024_ The Japanese city of Asahikawa, known for its commitment to design, will host a screening of a documentary on the Salone del Mobile in Milan on 18 August 2024, one of the most prestigious design events in the world. The event, organized by the Asahikawa Creative City Promotion Council, will be held at the Daisetsu Crystal Hall and will be divided into two parts. The documentary will highlight the importance of Italian design and its global influence, underlining the link between Japanese and Italian culture. The news was reported by nikkei.com. This event represents an opportunity for Asahikawa to strengthen cultural ties with Italy, celebrating art and innovation in the field of design.