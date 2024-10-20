Japan: Attack on Liberal Democratic Party headquarters and Prime Minister's residence

October 19, 2024_ A man threw a Molotov cocktail at the Liberal Democratic Party headquarters in Chiyoda, Tokyo, before attempting to run over the Prime Minister's residence with his car. The incident has raised concerns about political safety in the country, with authorities immediately arresting the suspect on the spot. Police are investigating the motive behind the attack, which targeted one of Japan's major political parties. This event highlights the rising political tensions in Japan, as reported by FNN Prime Online. The Liberal Democratic Party is the main political party in Japan, currently in government, and the Prime Minister's residence is located in Tokyo, representing the center of political power in the country.