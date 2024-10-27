October 27, 2024_ A coordinated attack on multiple military facilities in Japan has killed two soldiers, raising concerns about national security. Japanese authorities are investigating the incident, while the military has been put on high alert. This event marks an increase in tensions in the region, with possible repercussions on Japan's international relations. Investigations are ongoing to identify those responsible and prevent future attacks. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. The Japanese armed forces, known as the Japan Self-Defense Forces, are responsible for the country's defense and internal security.