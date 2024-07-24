Japan: Awaji Island is preparing to become a world-famous tourist destination

July 24, 2024_ The Awaji Island Tourism Association, led by President Manabu Kinoshita, is launching a strategy to transform the island into a tourist destination of national and international importance. Ahead of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, the island will develop unique tourism experiences, focusing on attractions related to its culture, history and gastronomy. Although the pandemic has hit tourism hard, Awaji has shown a rapid recovery, reaching nearly 99% of pre-pandemic levels in 2023. The source of this news is sankei.com. The island, famous for its food production and artisan traditions, aims to attract visitors from around the world, capitalizing on future events such as the Expo and the redevelopment of Kobe Airport.