Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 12 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Awaodori Dance Festival Begins in Tokushima

August 11, 2024_ The Awaodori Dance Festival kicked off in Tokushima, western Japan, on August 11, 2024. This annual event celebrates the traditional...

Japan: Awaodori Dance Festival Begins in Tokushima
12 agosto 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 11, 2024_ The Awaodori Dance Festival kicked off in Tokushima, western Japan, on August 11, 2024. This annual event celebrates the traditional Awaodori dance, characterized by lively movements and colorful costumes, attracting visitors from across the country and beyond. The event is an important local cultural expression, with performances taking place in different areas of the city. Tokushima is known for its history and culture, making the festival a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in Japanese traditions. This news was reported by english.kyodonews.net. The Awaodori Festival is one of the most popular summer events in Japan, helping to promote tourism and local culture.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Awaodori dance festival Begins western Japan Giappone Tokushima ken
Vedi anche
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza