Japan: Awareness event on health and marine litter reduction in Fukushima

07 August 2024_ On 3 August 2024, an event entitled "Health and Cleanliness: Conversation Challenge" took place in Fukushima with the participation of Fukushiman Kenmin project ambassador Hiroshi Nagasawa. The meeting, part of the Nippon Foundation's "CHANGE FOR THE BLUE" project, brought together 20 participants to discuss health and issues related to marine debris. During the event, healthy lifestyle tips and waste-reducing practices were shared, culminating in a waste collection activity around Aeon Town Koriyama Mall. The news was reported by mainichi.jp. The initiative aims to raise community awareness about health and the importance of environmental sustainability, addressing public health challenges in Fukushima Prefecture.