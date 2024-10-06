Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 06 Ottobre 2024
Japan: A|X Armani Exchange celebrates third anniversary in Harajuku with exclusive event

Japan: A|X Armani Exchange celebrates third anniversary in Harajuku with exclusive event
06 ottobre 2024 | 12.04
Redazione Adnkronos
October 5, 2024_ A|X Armani Exchange celebrated its third anniversary with a special event at its store in Harajuku, Tokyo, attracting celebrities and fashion enthusiasts. The event showcased the new collection 'AFTER DARK EDITION', inspired by urban lifestyle and featuring an elegant design in black tones. Among the attendees, young Japanese influencers praised the quality and style of the collection, highlighting the importance of Italian fashion in the Japanese landscape. The news was reported by sankei.com, highlighting the influence of Italian brands such as Armani in the Japanese market. Until October 17, the store is offering special promotions and a pizza dining experience for visitors.

