Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 01 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Ayase Haruka Explores Italian Cuisine in Rome

November 1, 2024_ Japanese actress Ayase Haruka participated in the program 'World Gourmet', which aired on October 30, visiting Rome, Italy, to...

Japan: Ayase Haruka Explores Italian Cuisine in Rome
01 novembre 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 1, 2024_ Japanese actress Ayase Haruka participated in the program 'World Gourmet', which aired on October 30, visiting Rome, Italy, to discover typical dishes that cannot be replicated in Japan. During her stay, Haruka tasted local specialties and shared her culinary experience with the Japanese public, highlighting the uniqueness of Italian cuisine. The broadcast highlighted not only the flavors, but also the food culture that characterizes the Italian capital, paying homage to the country's culinary tradition. The news was reported by newscollect.jp, highlighting the growing interest in Italian cuisine in Japan. This cultural exchange demonstrates how gastronomy can unite different nations, creating a bridge between Italy and Japan.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
bridge between Italy Giappone Italia food culture that
Vedi anche
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza