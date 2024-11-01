Japan: Ayase Haruka Explores Italian Cuisine in Rome

November 1, 2024_ Japanese actress Ayase Haruka participated in the program 'World Gourmet', which aired on October 30, visiting Rome, Italy, to discover typical dishes that cannot be replicated in Japan. During her stay, Haruka tasted local specialties and shared her culinary experience with the Japanese public, highlighting the uniqueness of Italian cuisine. The broadcast highlighted not only the flavors, but also the food culture that characterizes the Italian capital, paying homage to the country's culinary tradition. The news was reported by newscollect.jp, highlighting the growing interest in Italian cuisine in Japan. This cultural exchange demonstrates how gastronomy can unite different nations, creating a bridge between Italy and Japan.