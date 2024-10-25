Japan: Benetton Celebrates Italian Fashion With New Collection in Tokyo

October 24, 2024_ Italian brand Benetton has launched a new casual wear collection at its store in Tokyo, highlighting the influence of Italian fashion in the Japanese market. The collection stands out for its bright colors and innovative designs, reflecting the essence of the brand that has deep roots in Italy. This event represents an important opportunity for the brand to strengthen its presence in Japan, a country known for its passion for fashion and design. The new line has been enthusiastically received by Japanese consumers, who appreciate Benetton's quality and distinctive style. The news was reported by newscollect.jp. Benetton, founded in Treviso, is known for its bold approach to fashion and commitment to sustainability, elements that continue to resonate with the Japanese public.