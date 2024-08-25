Japan: Beyblade Celebrates 25 Years With Success of New Model Beyblade X

August 24, 2024_ The Beyblade family of toys, produced by Japan's Tomy, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with the launch of Beyblade X, which has sold 5 million units in less than a year. This new model introduces a points system that incentivizes players to participate in tournaments and collect rare blades, with a total of 6.5 billion points already distributed. The game is also growing in popularity overseas, with events attracting participants of all ages and genders. The source of this information is asia.nikkei.com. Tomy is trying to turn Beyblade into an intergenerational sport, addressing Japan's declining child population.