November 1, 2024_ Gransnow Okuibuki, one of the largest ski resorts in Japan, will open the 2024-25 season on November 22, with a total investment of 2.18 billion yen to improve its facilities. Among the new features, the installation of 8 snow-making machines, including 7 from the renowned Italian company TechnoAlpin, which will guarantee a production of 525 tons of snow per day. The resort, located in Shiga Prefecture, aims to offer a high-quality skiing experience, with a particular focus on environmental sustainability. The news was reported by jiji.com, highlighting the importance of Italian technology in the winter sports sector. Gransnow Okuibuki aims to become a model of innovation and sustainability for ski resorts in Japan.