Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 02 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 11:54
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Big investments for the new Gransnow Okuibuki ski resort with Italian technology

November 1, 2024_ Gransnow Okuibuki, one of the largest ski resorts in Japan, will open the 2024-25 season on November 22, with a total investment of...

Japan: Big investments for the new Gransnow Okuibuki ski resort with Italian technology
02 novembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 1, 2024_ Gransnow Okuibuki, one of the largest ski resorts in Japan, will open the 2024-25 season on November 22, with a total investment of 2.18 billion yen to improve its facilities. Among the new features, the installation of 8 snow-making machines, including 7 from the renowned Italian company TechnoAlpin, which will guarantee a production of 525 tons of snow per day. The resort, located in Shiga Prefecture, aims to offer a high-quality skiing experience, with a particular focus on environmental sustainability. The news was reported by jiji.com, highlighting the importance of Italian technology in the winter sports sector. Gransnow Okuibuki aims to become a model of innovation and sustainability for ski resorts in Japan.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
resort Giappone total investment of Italian
Vedi anche
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza