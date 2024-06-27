Japan: Bonaventura launches collection with the House of Savoy

June 26, 2024_ The Italian luxury brand Bonaventura presented a limited collection in collaboration with the House of Savoy. The collection, called 'SAVOIA × BONAVENTURA', includes 15 high-quality leather items, including iPhone cases, wallets and backpacks, all featuring the color 'Savoia Blue'. The launch event was held on May 25, 2024 at the Bonaventura flagship store in Ginza, Tokyo, with the participation of Duke Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy. The Duke praised the fusion between the tradition of the House of Savoy and the modernity of Bonaventura products. Storyweb.jp reports it. This collaboration represents a significant union between Italian elegance and the Japanese market.