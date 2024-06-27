Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 13:12
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Bonaventura launches collection with the House of Savoy

Japan: Bonaventura launches collection with the House of Savoy
27 giugno 2024 | 13.07
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

June 26, 2024_ The Italian luxury brand Bonaventura presented a limited collection in collaboration with the House of Savoy. The collection, called 'SAVOIA × BONAVENTURA', includes 15 high-quality leather items, including iPhone cases, wallets and backpacks, all featuring the color 'Savoia Blue'. The launch event was held on May 25, 2024 at the Bonaventura flagship store in Ginza, Tokyo, with the participation of Duke Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy. The Duke praised the fusion between the tradition of the House of Savoy and the modernity of Bonaventura products. Storyweb.jp reports it. This collaboration represents a significant union between Italian elegance and the Japanese market.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
flagship store in Ginza brand Bonaventura presented House of Savoy Bonaventura
Vedi anche
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen
News to go
Calzature, brusca frenata per export e fatturato
News to go
Decreto Campi Flegrei, cosa prevede: le misure
News to go
Bonus agricoltura di 500 euro a ettaro, ecco chi lo può ottenere
News to go
Bonus 2024, ecco quelli che si possono richiedere a giugno
News to go
Ballottaggi comunali, i risultati del voto
News to go
Bonus condizionatori, come funziona
News to go
Case, Istat: "Nel primo trimestre 2024 prezzi in calo dello 0,1%"
News to go
Hong Kong è la città più costosa al mondo
News to go
Auto, così l'IA cambierà l'interazione fra vetture e passeggeri
News to go
Aumento prezzi voli, le tratte più care


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza