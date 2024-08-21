Japan: Borsalino celebrates 167 years of history and relaunches on the Japanese market

August 21, 2024_ Borsalino, the historic Italian fashion house specializing in hats, celebrates its 167th anniversary and announces the relaunch of its product line in Japan starting from Spring-Summer 2025. Despite economic difficulties and a management crisis that led to a near bankruptcy, the brand has shown signs of recovery thanks to a rebranding strategy and increased demand for luxury products. The popularity of Borsalino hats, a symbol of elegance and Italian craftsmanship, continues to grow among Japanese celebrities and consumers. The news was reported by fashionsnap.com, highlighting the importance of the Japanese market for the brand. Borsalino aims to meet local needs with a new range of products, further strengthening the ties between Italy and Japan.