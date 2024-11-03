Japan: Bottega Veneta launches new jewelry collection inspired by Italian art

November 3, 2024_ Bottega Veneta has unveiled a new jewelry collection under the creative direction of Matthieu Blazy, consisting of three families: Drop, Primavera, and Catena. This collection celebrates Italian craftsmanship, using high-quality materials and intricate designs, reflecting the brand's commitment to traditional craftsmanship. The jewelry includes bracelets and necklaces in yellow gold, rings and earrings in white gold, all crafted with a strong attention to detail. The collection will be available in Japan starting November 28 at Bottega Veneta's new store in Azabudai Hills, as reported by mastered.jp. This launch highlights the importance of traditional Italian craftsmanship in the global fashion landscape.