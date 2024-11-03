Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 03 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Bottega Veneta launches new jewelry collection inspired by Italian art

November 3, 2024_ Bottega Veneta has unveiled a new jewelry collection under the creative direction of Matthieu Blazy, consisting of three families:...

Japan: Bottega Veneta launches new jewelry collection inspired by Italian art
03 novembre 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 3, 2024_ Bottega Veneta has unveiled a new jewelry collection under the creative direction of Matthieu Blazy, consisting of three families: Drop, Primavera, and Catena. This collection celebrates Italian craftsmanship, using high-quality materials and intricate designs, reflecting the brand's commitment to traditional craftsmanship. The jewelry includes bracelets and necklaces in yellow gold, rings and earrings in white gold, all crafted with a strong attention to detail. The collection will be available in Japan starting November 28 at Bottega Veneta's new store in Azabudai Hills, as reported by mastered.jp. This launch highlights the importance of traditional Italian craftsmanship in the global fashion landscape.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
yellow gold store in Azabudai Hills Giappone Bottega Veneta's
Vedi anche
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza