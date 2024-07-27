Japan: Brazil apologizes for persecution of Japanese immigrants during World War II

Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 27 Luglio 2024
27 luglio 2024 | 12.33
July 26, 2024_ The Brazilian government has officially apologized for the persecution suffered by Japanese immigrants during World War II. The Pardon Commission, a government advisory body, made this decision unanimously after examining human rights violations that occurred during that period. Atrocities include the detention of more than 170 Japanese immigrants in a prison off the coast of São Paulo and the issuing of expulsion orders for 6,500 Japanese in just 24 hours in 1943. The Commission said the Brazilian government seeks forgiveness for the persecutions suffered by their ancestors. The news was reported by 毎日新聞, underlining the importance of this recognition 80 years after the end of the war.

