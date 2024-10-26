October 27, 2024_ A major hearing will take place tomorrow in the bribery case in Japan, which has attracted considerable media attention. According to sources familiar with the matter, the trial will involve several public officials and businessmen accused of corruption. The investigation has revealed a system of paying illicit sums to obtain favors and public contracts. This case represents a crucial moment in the fight against corruption in the country. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. Japanese authorities are stepping up efforts to ensure transparency and legality in the public sector.