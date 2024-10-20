Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 20 Ottobre 2024
Japan: Brunello Cucinelli presents a pop-up store inspired by the 'Literary Café' in Japan

Japan: Brunello Cucinelli presents a pop-up store inspired by the 'Literary Café' in Japan
20 ottobre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
October 19, 2024_ Brunello Cucinelli, the renowned Italian luxury fashion brand, has opened a pop-up store in Japan with the theme 'Caffè Letterario - Gentle Luxury'. This event celebrates Italian elegance and culture, offering visitors a unique experience that combines fashion and literature. The pop-up store is an opportunity to explore the Italian art of living, with a focus on quality and craftsmanship. The news was reported by 25ans.jp. Cucinelli's initiative highlights Japan's appreciation for Italian design and culture, creating a bridge between the two nations.

