Japan: Brunello Cucinelli supports the artisans of Wajima affected by the earthquake

20 July 2024_ The Italian luxury brand Brunello Cucinelli has launched a support initiative for the companies and artisans of Wajima, affected by the earthquake on the Noto Peninsula. At the Omotesando flagship store in Tokyo, Cucinelli has made an exhibition space available to showcase and sell Wajima lacquers until the end of August. The initiative also includes the possibility of placing tailor-made orders, with the intention of continuing support on an ongoing basis. Among the artisans supported is Haruhiko Yomon, whose house and tools were destroyed by the earthquake. Asahi.com reports it. Cucinelli's team will travel to Ishikawa next month to support Wajima Taisai, a major local festival.