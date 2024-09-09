Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 09 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
Japan: Buccellati presents its first pop-up in Shinjuku with Italian elegance

September 08, 2024_ Historic Italian jewelry house Buccellati will open its first pop-up dedicated to the Home &amp; Silver Collection at Isetan Shinjuku...

Japan: Buccellati presents its first pop-up in Shinjuku with Italian elegance
09 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 08, 2024_ Historic Italian jewelry house Buccellati will open its first pop-up dedicated to the Home & Silver Collection at Isetan Shinjuku from September 18 to 24, 2024. The collection includes silverware and Murano glass decorations, highlighting Italian craftsmanship. Pieces on display include elegant flatware, plates, and decorative objects, including a collaboration with renowned porcelain brand Ginori 1735 from Florence. The event is an important showcase for Italian craftsmanship in Japan, as reported by fashionsnap.com. The pop-up not only celebrates Italian tradition, but also offers a unique opportunity for visitors to explore the elegance and quality of Buccellati products.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Buccellati presents its first pop up finestra pop up pop up Giappone
