Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:11
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Bulgari celebrates 140 years with an exhibition in Ginza dedicated to the beauty of Rome

23 July 2024_ Bulgari celebrates its 140th anniversary with the exhibition "ETERNALLY REBORN 永遠なるローマの美" at the Bulgari Ginza Tower, open until 20...

Japan: Bulgari celebrates 140 years with an exhibition in Ginza dedicated to the beauty of Rome
24 luglio 2024 | 13.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

23 July 2024_ Bulgari celebrates its 140th anniversary with the exhibition "ETERNALLY REBORN 永遠なるローマの美" at the Bulgari Ginza Tower, open until 20 August 2024. The exhibition presents 23 works from the heritage collection, including historical pieces belonging to to celebrities such as Frank Sinatra and Anna Magnani, on display in Japan for the first time. The exhibition, which explores the history and aesthetic of Bulgari, is divided into eight themes inspired by the brand's famous "eight point star", reflecting the rich culture of Rome. Visitors can book access via Bulgari's official service, as reported by vogue.co.jp. This initiative represents a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the tradition and innovation of the Italian brand, a symbol of luxury and refinement.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
at the Bulgari Ginza Tower can book ETERNALLY REBORN eight point star
Vedi anche
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza