Japan: Bulgari celebrates 140 years with an exhibition in Ginza dedicated to the beauty of Rome

23 July 2024_ Bulgari celebrates its 140th anniversary with the exhibition "ETERNALLY REBORN 永遠なるローマの美" at the Bulgari Ginza Tower, open until 20 August 2024. The exhibition presents 23 works from the heritage collection, including historical pieces belonging to to celebrities such as Frank Sinatra and Anna Magnani, on display in Japan for the first time. The exhibition, which explores the history and aesthetic of Bulgari, is divided into eight themes inspired by the brand's famous "eight point star", reflecting the rich culture of Rome. Visitors can book access via Bulgari's official service, as reported by vogue.co.jp. This initiative represents a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the tradition and innovation of the Italian brand, a symbol of luxury and refinement.