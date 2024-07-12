Japan: Bulgari celebrates Rome with an exhibition in Tokyo

11 July 2024_ Bulgari, the famous Italian jewelry brand, will inaugurate a special exhibition entitled 'ETERNALLY REBORN' at the Bulgari Ginza Tower in Tokyo from 20 July to 20 August 2024. The exhibition will present 23 unique pieces from Bulgari's heritage collection, coming from the historic headquarters in Rome. The exhibition celebrates the brand's 140-year history, highlighting Rome's everlasting influence on Bulgari's creativity. Visitors will be able to admire masterpieces such as the 'Convertible Coin' and the 'Mount Fuji' brooch, which reflect Italian art and craftsmanship. Jiji.com reports it. The exhibition is curated by the Italian design studio Formafantasma and will only be accessible by reservation via the official Bulgari platform.