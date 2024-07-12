Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 12 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:16
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Bulgari celebrates Rome with an exhibition in Tokyo

11 July 2024_ Bulgari, the famous Italian jewelry brand, will inaugurate a special exhibition entitled 'ETERNALLY REBORN' at the Bulgari Ginza Tower...

Japan: Bulgari celebrates Rome with an exhibition in Tokyo
12 luglio 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

11 July 2024_ Bulgari, the famous Italian jewelry brand, will inaugurate a special exhibition entitled 'ETERNALLY REBORN' at the Bulgari Ginza Tower in Tokyo from 20 July to 20 August 2024. The exhibition will present 23 unique pieces from Bulgari's heritage collection, coming from the historic headquarters in Rome. The exhibition celebrates the brand's 140-year history, highlighting Rome's everlasting influence on Bulgari's creativity. Visitors will be able to admire masterpieces such as the 'Convertible Coin' and the 'Mount Fuji' brooch, which reflect Italian art and craftsmanship. Jiji.com reports it. The exhibition is curated by the Italian design studio Formafantasma and will only be accessible by reservation via the official Bulgari platform.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ETERNALLY REBORN Bulgari Ginza Tower Bulgari Ginza Tower in Tokyo official Bulgari
Vedi anche
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza