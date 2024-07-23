Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 23 Luglio 2024
Japan: Bulgari celebrates the 'Aeterna' collection in Kyoto
23 luglio 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
22 July 2024_ Bulgari launched its new high jewelry collection 'Aeterna' with a spectacular event in Kyoto, Japan. The collection, whose name means 'eternal' in Latin, is a tribute to the city of Rome, a source of inspiration for the Italian brand. The event was held at the Kyoto International Conference Center, known for its Japanese gardens, and was attended by celebrities such as model Hikari Mori and actor Tomohisa Yamashita. The collection also celebrates the 140th anniversary of the founding of Bulgari. Nicovideo.jp reports it. The event underlined the importance of Italian tradition and craftsmanship in the world of jewellery.

